ORMC to give COVID-19 vaccine to all their health care personnel

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to its health care personnel once it is approved by the FDA.

Health Care personnel receiving the vaccine will be front line health care workers as well as affiliated community medical staff members.

ORMC is first waiting for the Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

ORMC has been planning for months on how to properly store, receive, distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.