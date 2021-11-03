ODESSA, Texas — ORMC will be providing second doses for the COVD-19 vaccine for individuals who received their first dose at Ratliff Stadium before February 25.
ORMC is open on Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
You should receive an email from the "Vaccine Tracker" with an appointment for your second dose.
If the appointment does not work, you can try and walk-in to ORMC for your second dose if it has been 17 days since the first dose.
You can email Deborah Chester at Deborah.Chester@steward.ord if you do not receive an email about your appointment for the second dose. You must write in the email your name, DOB, and date/location of the first dose. The subject line should sat "second booster appointment"
It is going if you missed your window since the CDC has updated its second dose administration up to six weeks after the first dose. However, the CDC is not advocating for those to delay for their second dose.