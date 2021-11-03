ORMC to administer administer second doses of the vaccine for those who received their first dose at Ratliff Stadium before February 25

ORMC will be open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — ORMC will be providing second doses for the COVD-19 vaccine for individuals who received their first dose at Ratliff Stadium before February 25.

ORMC is open on Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

You should receive an email from the "Vaccine Tracker" with an appointment for your second dose.

If the appointment does not work, you can try and walk-in to ORMC for your second dose if it has been 17 days since the first dose.

You can email Deborah Chester at Deborah.Chester@steward.ord if you do not receive an email about your appointment for the second dose. You must write in the email your name, DOB, and date/location of the first dose. The subject line should sat "second booster appointment"