ORMC reopens its facility to visitors

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center has reopened its facility for visitors starting April 12.

All visitors will be allowed to see their patients expect for those who are visiting a patient with COVID-19. There will be restriction involving those visitors.

“Decreasing positivity rates and hospitalization rates in our community related to COVID-19, as well as more people receiving the vaccine, makes us feel more comfortable opening up for visitation," said Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. It is also the right move for our patients and their families."

Visiting hours at ORMC will be on Monday-Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“Restricting visitation has been a critical need to keep hospital staff and patients safe, but we are pleased to see that our numbers are now in a place where we can welcome back the friends and families of our patients,” said Stacey Brown, president of Odessa Regional Medical Center. “We understand how difficult it has been for them not to have access to see each other during such a vulnerable time.”