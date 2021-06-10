ORMC honors EMS providers, names EMS Service Provider of the Year

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center held an event Thursday to honor and celebrate emergency medical service providers who went above and beyond in their work with the community.
According to ORMC, the awards recognized those providers who carry out their work with the highest degree of expertise, professionalism and compassion.
They also announced Andrew McElroy as the 2021 EMS Service Provider of the Year.
"I'm like, you're talking to the right guy here? Me? You sure? It's a huge honor," McElroy said. "I can't wrap my mind around it because I love doing what I do. Most of us in our profession will say we're just doing our job. We do our job with such passion, with such love that when someone awards us something for it, it's such an honor because we don't really get that."
McElroy went on to say that he shares the award with his entire crew, because they all put in the hard work to be the best they can be.