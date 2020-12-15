ORMC earns an 'A' grade for patient safety in Fall 2020

This is safety grade is given out by the Leapfrog group.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center received an 'A' grade from the Leapfrog Group for its patient safety.

This grade was given for its Fall 2020 Hospital safety and it is a national recognition for the ORMC's accomplishments during this season.

According to the Leapfrog Group, ORMC has reached one of the highest levels of patient protection and safety standards in the United States.

Leapfrog provides grades to all general hospitals across the country and assesses each by its performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Our focus is safety, to fundamentally be a safe hospital,” says Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “If we or any hospital starts there, patient experience will take care of itself, quality metrics will take care of itself as will employee morale. We don’t see quality as just a clinical goal. It’s an enterprise wide priority that encompasses customer service, compliance and wellness.”

ORMC was the only hospital in the Permian Basin to receive an 'A' grade from the organization in Fall 2020.

The safety guide's methodology is peer-reviewed and available for the public to see the results.