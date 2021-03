You can still find testing available at other sites including Floyd Gwin Park.

ODESSA, Texas — ORMC has decided to pause its COVID-19 Testing indefinitely at the Community Health Center.

There are still other testing sites in the area including clinics, urgent cares, ERs, labs and many more places.

The city will still host its free testing at Floyd Gwin Park as well.

The Community Health Center wants to continue its concentration solely on vaccinations, without putting those getting tested in danger.