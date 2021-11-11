ORMC and SMMC modify visitation hours for patients and their visitors

Both facilities will go back to their normal visiting hours.

TEXAS, USA — Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center have both modified their visitor policies.

Starting on November 8, Both facilities have been following the new guidelines from the CDC and Texas State Department of Health that relates to COVID-19.

There will be one visitor for adults with COVID-19 allowed between the hours of 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. Pediatric and Obstetric COVID-19 patients will be able to have two visitors, while other case-by-case exceptions will have their own unique set of rules. One example for that would be end of life issues.

“Decreasing COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates in our community makes us feel more comfortable amending our visitor restrictions," said Rohith Saravanan, Chief Medical Officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. "It is also the right move for our patients and their families while they are undergoing treatment.”

Both medical centers will also go back to their normal visitation policies. For ORMC, general visiting hours are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CCU patients can be seen from 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For SMMC, general visiting hours are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Both ORMC and SMMC will allow only two visitors at a time.