Triumph Over Tragedy is a week-long workshop hosting survivors of mass shootings.

The program is put together by The Onsite Foundation and will gather 50 survivors from over 20 mass shootings. Trauma experts will provide hope and tools for healing through things like psychodrama, equine therapy, yoga and more.

People who are picked for the workshop will attend free of charge thanks to donations to the foundation.

The program is inspired by Austin Eubanks, a Columbine survivor. His family and friends carry on his legacy through the program.

The Onsite Foundation provides a variety of programs and workshops to help individuals and communities cope with traumatic events through health education and counseling.

If you would like to support the work The Onsite Foundation does for victims

If you would like to apply for the program you must meet the following requirements:

Must have been present at a mass shooting

Must be 18 years of age or older

Must be at least one year post event

Must have 15+ days of sobriety from drugs and/or alcohol prior to the start of the program

Must refrain from smoking or vaping during the 6.5 days of the program

