Odessa Regional Medical Center to reopen pediatric care unit on May 3

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center plans to reopen its pediatric care unit starting on May 3.

The facility closed about a year ago due to COVID-19, but will now be reopened as it was renovated over the past months.

The new 16-bed unit will now feature a dedicated pediatric hospitalist team and nursing care.

“At Odessa Regional Medical Center, our top priority is providing high-quality, community-based care to our patients, even under the most challenging of circumstances,” said Stacey Brown, president of Odessa Regional Medical Center. “We are proud of our hospital’s ability to adapt quickly to the pandemic. And now, as cases drop and vaccination rates tick up, we are thrilled to reopen our newly renovated pediatric unit and are ready to support Odessa as well as the surrounding communities for pediatric care.”