ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Regional Medical Center is pleased to announce the introduction of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System to the community as part of its new way to perform more successful medical procedures.

The groundbreaking robotic technology can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive procedures.

President of ORMC has expressed how thrilled she is the hospital is a leader in Single-Site surgical procedures.

“We are truly thrilled to be a leader in Single-Site surgical procedures,” said Stacey Brown, President at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “The addition of this cutting-edge technology will continue to demonstrate our dedication to patients by providing them with the most advanced minimally invasive surgical options.”

Other benefits of having the da Vinci Xi Surgical System, include a shorter hospital stay, fewer complications, less pain, less blood loss, and smaller incisions for minimal scarring.

For those interested to learn more about minimally invasive surgical options, contact Odessa Regional Medical Center, at 432-580-8000 or click here