ODESSA, Texas — ORMC will be hosting a free seminar on orthopedics on Dec. 12.

The seminar will educate those interested in the most commonly performed and successful operations in orthopedics.

This seminar will also inform the public on how orthopedic operations are one of the most cost-effective procedures to have.

Other topics that will be discussed, will include anesthesia, pain management, care coordination, and the advances in surgical techniques.

The seminar will take place at 11:30A.M. and lunch will be provided. For more information on the orthopedic seminar, call 432-582-8796.