ODESSA, Texas — Are you expecting?

If so, then why not take a tour of the nursing facility at Odessa Regional Medical Center?

This guided tour will give guests a look at the Labor and Delivery as well as the Postpartum and Nursery Units.

The free tour will only be given to the mom-to-be and one guest.

For those interested in attending this free stork tour, it will be held on Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.