ODESSA, Texas — Do you want to share your words of encouragement and positivity for the local healthcare heroes?

If so, then you can now do it on the healthcare heroes page created by Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Created to lift the spirits of the frontline workers during the times of COVID, the hospital wanted to show the frontline workers how appreciated they were by the community.