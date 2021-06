The event will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Odessa College Health Sciences Building Lobby.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will team up with Medical Center Hospital to hold a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 3.

The event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Odessa College Health Sciences Building lobby.

Vaccines will be available to all students and employees at OC as well as the general public ages 12 and older.