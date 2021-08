The event will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Saulsbury Campus Center

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College will host a free MCHS COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 28.

The event will be held at the Saulsbury Campus Center from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The clinic will have first dose Pfizer vaccines and be open to the public.

Photo identification is required and no appointment is necessary.