ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System has announced its new hope for performing successful bariatric surgeries.

On November 4, the da Vinci Xi will start being used by Dr. Davenport on patients.

The da Vinci Xi has brought the accomplishment of providing great help to surgeons who use it.

Along with a high resolution image, the robot also provides less invasive procedures as well as quick recovery times for patients.

Dr. Davenport, who has performed several successful Bariatric Sleeve procedures at MCHS, has shared his excitement about the new technology being offered at MCHS.

"“I am really excited about offering this new technology here at MCHS for the Bariatric population within the Permian Basin and surrounding areas.”

Even though success has been seen with other medical procedures with the da Vinci Xi, this will be the first time the robot will be used for these particular procedures.