New pediatric doctor at MCH brings specialized care to West Texas

"I think I’ll be useful here in this community," Atul Poudel, MCH pediatric doctor said.

ODESSA, Texas — With over eight years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Atul Poudel is ready to take on West Texas.

"I think I’ll be useful here in this community," said Poudel, MCH's new pediatric doctor.

He earned his white coat from a residency in New York at Mt. Sinai and a fellowship at the University of Florida.

He’s also worked in Mississippi and Louisiana, so he’s been all over the country.

When asked why West Texas, his answer indicated exactly why he chose this profession – to help people who need it most.

"I think they’re in big need, so I’m more than happy to serve them," Poudel said.

He’s referencing the 70% of patients at Medical Center Hospital’s pediatric clinic in Odessa that are funded by Medicaid.

His specialty in helping kids with kidney problems is unmatched.

MCH says there is no other pediatric nephrologist within this region.

Not to mention, this clinic is giving a huge sigh of relief that Dr. Poudel is their missing puzzle piece.

He’s filling a position the clinic has been waiting 9 months for. They haven’t had a physician in the building since, just nurses.

"I interviewed here just before COVID hit the community. The day I came here for the interview was in March, the 10th or 12th," Poudel said.

As for starting a new healthcare foundation during COVID…

"This is a challenging time. Everyone is suffering, but we have to keep on doing what we have to do. Hopefully the vaccine will come in a few months and then this thing will go away," Poudel said.