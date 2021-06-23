Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer among men

More than 47,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year, which is why doctors urge men to get regular exams so anything can be detected early.

TEXAS, USA — The most common cancer in men, after some skin cancers is prostate cancer. A cancer found in a males prostate. Since this cancer tends to grow slowly and not cause serious harm in the early stage, doctors urge men to still get screened for prostate cancer.

"We see more and more testosterone supplementation than an we should be seeing and we eat more and we exercise less and we see the consequences over time ," Dr. Jorge Alamo, Medical Center Hospital.

During exams, doctors make sure to check for anything that may cause concern.

"We check something that is called Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA), that is very sensitive and we check it among your yearly labs. We can check it on your yearly labs and we can see the increase, if there is a significant increase we can decide where to follow it or if it is an increase of the PSA we refer patient to the urologist."

Prostate exams are not all conducted the same. Some are done with doctors just asking their patients some general questions.

"We ask questions. Do you wake up at anytime during the night? How is your stream? Do you go urinate and do you still have the urge to continue doing it? Did you empty your bladder completely and then those are hints," says Dr. Alamo.

With 1 in 8 men being diagnosed with this cancer a year. Doctors want all men to know the importance of getting checked.