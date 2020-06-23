AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous distribution of remdesivir.

Midland and Odessa hospitals will be getting more cases of the antiviral drug, remdesivir, Gov. Abbott announced on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of State Health and Human Services will be sending one case to Midland and three to Odessa.

This is the fifth round of distribution from the federal government.

"The Lone Star State is committed to providing our health professionals with the resources they need to care for Texans who contract COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to the continued assistance from our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals across Texas remain equipped to respond to COVID-19. As we continue in our efforts to combat this virus, the state of Texas remains committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our communities."

According to a statement from Gov. Abbott, medical staff at each hospital will determine how the drug will be used.

Clinical trial results showed the average recovery time among patients treated with remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days with a placebo.

