More cases of the cold cropping up during the summer

The CDC warns that cold viruses are still active during summer seasons.

ODESSA, Texas — Everybody may want to enjoy the summer season right now.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been warning of an uptick in cases of the common cold during the summer season, keeping people inside when they may not want to.

"There are a couple of viruses to name a few," said Dr. Genevieve Okafor, a family medicine physician with Medical Center Health System. "The rhinovirus and the adenovirus is quite prevalent during the summer period."

Usually, cold viruses spring up when it's cold, but you cannot drop your guard when the temperature begins to rise.

"Common colds are more prevalent during the winter months," said Okafor. "However, common colds can occur during the summer months as well, from June to October."

People who are immunocompromised are normally the most at-risk of catching colds, no matter what month it is.

But these viruses have a nasty habit of spreading to anyone.

"Common colds are spread by airborne droplets that are coughed or sneezed by a sick person, especially if someone is in close proximity to another, like we see in gatherings," said Okafor.

Common symptoms of the cold include the usual suspects, such as coughing, sneezing, fever and sore throat.

There are ways to prevent yourself from catching the cold to keep yourself from getting sicker than a dog during the dog days of summer.

But if you do catch a cold, there are ways to soothe your symptoms to get you back up to full health.