MIDLAND, Texas — After 25 years with an outdated pharmacy, Midland Memorial Hospital celebrated the opening of its new and improved pharmacy.

The new and improved space is now home to a larger sterile IV area and hazardous storage roo. Plus the new space means more patient safety.

The event featured a brief presentation followed by tours of the new pharmacy.

The pharmacy will officially open its doors on January 28.

