MMH receives award for improvements with treatments of heart attacks

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital was recently award the Mission: Lifeline Silver Receiving Quality Achievement Award.

The hospital earned the honor for its improvements with treating heart attacks outlined by the American Heart Association.

“MMH is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” says Tasa Richardson. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in cardiac care through Mission: Lifeline.”

Over 250,000 people each year suffer for STEMI, which is a specific heart attack that causes a blockage of blood flow to the heart. MMH has learned a way to prevent this from happening as frequently by providing clot-busting medication or mechanically opening the blocked vessel.

MMH met the requirements of the Lifeline award by performance their tasks as quickly and safely as possible.