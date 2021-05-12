MMH Chief Nursing Officer honored by state nursing organizations

Brandon "Kit" Bredimus was one of 20 nurses named to the Texas Nurses Foundation and Texas Nurses Association 20 for 2020 Nurse Awards.

MIDLAND, Texas — You've probably heard of him.

Brandon "Kit" Bredimus is the Chief Nursing Officer at Midland Memorial Hospital.

He is also one of 20 nurses from across the state named to the Texas Nurses Foundation and Texas Nurses Association 20 for 2020 Nurse Awards.

Bredimus was one of 20 exceptional nurses who were recognized for going above and beyond during the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, as 2020 was declared by the World Health Organization.