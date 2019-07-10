MIDLAND, Texas — Martha McFarland thought it was a normal day until she got the phone call from the doctor.

On top of her fireplace sits two stones. One represents each chemo treatment she goes to.

"I can have the rocks ready to kill my Goliath," said McFarland. "I put it up because I know we're throwing our stone at our Goliath that day."

"Goliath" is the name McFarland is calling cancer.

She was diagnosed with a rare type of breast cancer back in July 2019. The doctor told her it was a triple negative breast cancer, which is an aggressive type. It was fortunately caught at stage one while the mass was still small.

"It's like you go through a mourning," said McFarland. "You get angry about this. I was just working my job minding my own business and I got to have surgery? What you've known your whole life is gone."

McFarland spent the last 43 years working at a local rehab hospital and taking care of patients. She didn't realize that she would be the one to be the patient next.

She is currently seeking treatment at the Breast Center in Midland.

"It's not tears of fear," said McFarland. "It's tears of rejoice. The Breast Center has done so much. They worked so hard to take care of me and all the other women."

That's why McFarland is encouraging women to always stay up-to-date on their check-ups.

"They always say 'early detection,'" said McFarland. "But that doesn't mean stage two, three or four can't be managed. Without it, you don't want to wait until it metastasizes in the bone and lung because then it's a harder battle."

Although the journey might be hard, McFarland keeps a positive attitude concerning her hair.

"The hair has shed but that's okay because I'm looking for a new make-over anyway," said McFarland. "You know, hair is a nuisance so I don't have a nuisance right now."

But even though her hair has fallen, her faith certainly hasn't.

"God is still writing my story and I need to share this with everybody," said McFarland. "You have stay spiritually driven. There's hope."

