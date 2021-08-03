Midland Unified Command Team starts self-scheduling program for volunteers

Volunteers can choose the day and timeslot of their choice.

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on March 8, the Midland Unified Command Team will begin its self-scheduling program for volunteers at the mass vaccination sites.

Volunteers will be able to decide what days and timeslots they would like to volunteer for.

You must click "submit and sign up" when you are done selecting your times/days. You have to select the blue button to finalize your registration.

Volunteers slots are available for both clinical and non-clinical individuals. You can change your volunteer times on the website if need be.

Go to midlandhealth.org/vaccine to sign up for volunteer work.