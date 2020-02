MIDLAND, Texas — If you have been battling with heart disease, you may find the Lifestyle Medicine Center's lecture, Treating and Reversing Heart Disease with Dr. Autrey of some interest.

The lecture will discuss various topics related to nutrition, chronic disease, food addiction, stress management, and much more.

Those who are interested in taking part in this educational lecture is invited to the event on Feb. 27 between 6 p.m. -7 p.m.

