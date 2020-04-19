MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has reported that the first patient who was treated with convalescent plasma has dramatically improved.

However, the hospital also said that it is too soon to give the experimental drug high praise.

This being said because other patients have recovered without using the treatment for the virus.

The patient that did receive the plasma treatment, however, improved within 36 hours of receiving it and has been taken off of the ventilator within the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Larry Wilson, has stated that the patient will be moved from the critical care unit to the medical floor, with great anticipation of recovery.

The treatment which involves taking plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients and giving it to patients who are suffering from the virus is used in hopes of those stricken with the disease to fight off the illness with the antibodies.

Midland Memorial Hospital announced earlier this week that they have partnered with Vitalant and would be accepting plasma donations.

To qualify, the person must have tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered in the last 14 days past their recovery.

If these qualifications are met, donations can be made weekly.