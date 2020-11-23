Midland Memorial Hospital receives the Mission Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award

Midland Memorial Hospital has received the Mission Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Quality Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures.

The award which is outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer heart attacks was given to Midland Memorial Hospital for meeting specific criteria and standards of performance as well as providing appropriate treatment to NSTEMI heart attack patients.

The treatment involved emergency procedures to re-establish blood flow to blocked arteries when needed.

Midland Memorial Hospital's PR Manager, Tasa Richards expresses how the hospital is pleased to be acknowledged for its dedication.