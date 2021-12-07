x
Midland Memorial Hospital provides updates on their visitation policies

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has provided an update to its COVID-19 Visitation Policy. 

Some of the main points in the policy include:

- Every visitor must be screened using the CDC recommended questions. 

- No visitor will be allowed in MMH if they are experiencing any illness symptoms. 

- All visitors must wear a face covering, perform frequent hand hygiene and make sure their visit is limited to the patient's room. 

- No child under the age of 18 will be allowed in MMH unless they are receiving medical treatment. 

People can visit Midlandhealth.org/COVID-19 to view entire policy.

