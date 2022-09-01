Midland Memorial Hospital announces NICU partnership

The purpose of this partnership will be to focus on enhancing neonatal care.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has officially established a new NICU partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, Covenant Children's Hospital and Cook Children's Health Care System.

The focus of the new NICU partnership will be on enhancing neonatal care.

"The alignment of quality health care organizations combines the services and compassionate care of MMH with the experience, specialty expertise and dedicated physicians to care for our tiniest patients," said Stephen Bowerman, President of Midland Health. "We see this as a key step in advancing neonatal care to the next level for greater Midland."

The partnership will start on September 3 and allows the community to stay confident in the quality of care for all infants needing NICU care.