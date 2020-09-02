MIDLAND, Texas — If eating healthier is a goal you have been wanting to reach, then starting with a healthy shopping cart may help.

You can learn all about how to have a healthy heart and diet at the Midland Dietitian Store Tour on Feb. 12 at Market Street.

This free tour will introduce guests to the Health Tag Program, provide tips and tricks to shopping heart healthy through the aisles, teach about fiber, low sodium, and saturated fat as well as many other heart-healthy tips.

So, if you are interested in learning how to be a more healthy you, then come and take a tour of Market Street in Midland between 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. for the Healthy Heart Cart Advantage.