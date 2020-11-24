Midland Health to host What is the Period of PURPLE Crying? virtual class

Do you know when your infant goes through their period of purple crying?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you know when your infant goes through their period of purple crying?

If not, you can learn about the period of purple crying at Midland Health's virtual, What is the Period of Purple Crying class.

In the class, guests will learn why infants cry and why infants cry a lot.

Attendees will also learn about the period of purple crying and what they can do.

Those interested in learning about this special period in their baby's life can attend this virtual class on Nov. 24 between 7:15 p.m. and 8 p.m.