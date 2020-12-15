Midland Health to host Weigh to Success Seminar

Do you have a dream weight?

If so, then you are invited to the Weigh to Success Information Seminar to learn about the process behind the bariatric weight loss program.

At the free seminar, you will learn about the different procedures and if you are interested in moving forward with pursuing your dream to lose weight, you will be given a new patient packet.

Once you receive the packet, you will be scheduled for a time to consult with Dr. Van Husen.

The next seminar will be held on Dec. 17 between 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.