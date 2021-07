First and second doses will be administered at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health will offer walk-in Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics during the month of July.

The clinics will be held on July 9 and 30 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center will hold these clinics. Both first and second doses will be administered.

There will no appointments needed and patients must bring their IDs and insurance cards, if available.