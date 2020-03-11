Midland Health to host "How to Stay Committed to Plant-Based During the Holidays" virtual class

Do you love eating all of the delicious foods during the holidays, but want to stay committed to eating healthy?

MIDLAND, Texas — Do you love eating all of the delicious foods during the holidays, but want to stay committed to eating healthy?

If so, then why not learn how to stay committed to eating plant-based during the holidays?

On Nov. 5, Midland Health's Lifestyle Medicine Center will host the "How to Stay Committed to Plant-Based During the Holidays" virtual class.

In this class, attendees will learn tips and ideas on how to get through the holidays healthily.

The class will be held from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.