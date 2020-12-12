Midland Health provides public with a platform to inquire about COVID-19 antibody treatment

This antibody treatment could possibly reduce hospitalization for COVID-19.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health now offers a public platform to allow residents to submit inquires about the COVID-19 antibody treatment.

The Bamlanimivimab treatment could potentially reduce the amount of people hospitalized for COVID-19.

There is a list of criteria that patients must meet to receive this treatment.

Some of those requirements include having a positive COVID test less than 72 hours old, symptoms that cannot have been there four days prior, you must have and underlying condition and you must be an outpatient. Hospitalized patients cannot receive this treatment.

If you meet all of these requirements, you can then complete the form on the Midland Health website for treatment.