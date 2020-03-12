Midland Health becomes authorized to provide new antibody treatment

Bamlanimivimab will help prevent hospitalizations in high-risk patients.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health has been granted authorization to start the new antibody treatment, Bamlanimivilab.

This treatment will help people with COVID-19 to stay out of hospitals. The first group of people to receive it will be newly-diagnosed, high-risk COVID-19 patients.

There is a list of criteria that each patients must meet before receiving this treatment.

First, patients must have a positive COVID-19 test that is less than four days old as well as not having symptoms for more than four days.

Next, patients must have an underlying condition such as obesity and diabetes. If you are older than 65, you can also qualify if you have a heart or respiratory condition.

Lastly, Hospital patients will not be allowed to receive this treatment. Only outpatients will qualify to partake in this treatment.