MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health is reaching out to its community asking for volunteers to help with the mass vaccination hubs.

If you are interested in helping, you can call 432- 312- 0030 or email vaxvolunteers@midlandhealth.org.

When you contact Midland Health, you can leave your name, phone number, clinical or non-clinical, and the days/times you are available to help out.