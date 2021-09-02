Midland Health names new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Samuel Moore was named the new VP and CFO of Midland Health.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health has named a new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Samuel Moore will take over these while Mr. Stephen Bowerman has been promoted to Senior VP and Chief Operating Officer.

Moore has been in these same positions before at his previous job in Topeka, Kansas for the University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus. He was their for the last 3.5 years.