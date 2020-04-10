Midland Health hosts virtual Eat to Beat Cancer class

The Lifestyle Medicine Center at Midland Health will host a virtual Eat to Beat Cancer Class on Oct. 7 at 6P.M.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Oct. 7, the Lifestyle Medicine Center at Midland Health will host a virtual class, called Eat to Beat Cancer.

The class, which will be taught by Dr. Padmaja Patel, will focus on published research.

There will be an explanation of how simple lifestyle changes can have profound benefits when it comes to cancer.

The class will also discuss the understanding of scientific discoveries and how food is used as a preventative therapy.