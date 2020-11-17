Midland Health expands COVID-19 testing with help from extra funding

The City of Midland City Council helped provide extra COVID testing for the community starting on November 17.

MIDLAND, Texas — Last week, the City Council of Midland approved extra funding to Midland Health for the expansion of COVID-19 testing in the area.

Starting today, November 17, Midland Health will be offering extra hours COVID-19 testing due to this funding.

The tests will take place at the West Campus drive thru testing site. The site will be available Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. according to the press release.

Midland Health will also have times available on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

If you have insurance, it will be accepted, but there will be no out-of-packet pay necessary for those with a scheduled appointment the press release says.

With the expansion of hours due to extra funding, Midland Health will be able to run 1,350 tests per a week.