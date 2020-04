MIDLAND, Texas — The city of Midland has announced a current conducted investigation into a confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 43 cases in Midland.

The case is of an adolescent female who tested positive at a private provider.

She is currently self-isolating at home.

The source of the case is exposure to a known case.

The Midland Health Department will continue to monitor the individual in accordance with the CDC guidelines.