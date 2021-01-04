Midland Community Health Services receives Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission's

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Health Services has been awarded the The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation.
The Gold Seal represents the quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality care.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Midland Community Healthcare Services for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
MCHS went through a review with the joint commission where they were evaluated on different areas including emergency management, infection prevention and control, and environment of care.
“Midland Community Healthcare Services has worked over the years to elevate it’s standard of care across all our clinics," said Michael Austin, CEO of Midland Community Healthcare Services. "Accreditation from the Joint Commission is tangible recognition of the hard work and dedication of our staff for patient care and safety not only during this time of COVID, but also during routine patient visits and operations. The staff can indeed be proud of this accomplishment, which makes MCHS one of very few accredited primary care facilities in the region.”