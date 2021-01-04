Midland Community Health Services receives Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission's

They earned the Gold Seal for showing continuous compliance with its performance standards.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Community Health Services has been awarded the The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation.

The Gold Seal represents the quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality care.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Midland Community Healthcare Services for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

MCHS went through a review with the joint commission where they were evaluated on different areas including emergency management, infection prevention and control, and environment of care.