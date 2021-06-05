Midland College celebrates Associate Degree Nursing program graduating class

The 16 graduates will now be able to take the Registered Nursing exam.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College recently celebrated its graduating class for its Associate Degree Nursing program.

The 16 graduates will now be able to take their Registered Nursing exam.

“All of these students are commended for their dedication and perseverance,” said Dr. Carmen Edwards, MC dean of Health Sciences. “They will make a positive impact on healthcare and the lives of their patients.”

Students Diana Ahlstrand, Crystal Rodriguez and Kristina Walker earned the Wallace W. and Kathleen Irwin Nursing Scholarship Award for highest GPAs in the class.