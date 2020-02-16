MIDLAND, Texas — Bring your running shoes! Bring your friends! Bring you motivation for a good run and a good time at the Heart and Sole 5/10k Run.

The Midland Athletic Company will be hosting this year's run in benefit of the YMCA.

So whether you are best friends, family, or two love birds wanting to want run for a good cause, come to the Heart and Sole run and create the perfect running memory.

The top three finishers from each age category will receive gift cards to local restaurants among many other awards given.

The fun will start at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the Midland YMCA.