If you or someone you care about is in crisis or in need of help, the following resources are available.

Midland County

PermiaCare-Call (844) 420-3964, (432) 570-3333 or (432) 570-3390 for crisis and routine mental health services.

Oceans Behavioral Hospital-Call (432) 561-5915

Mental Health Court-Call (432) 688-4380.

Samaritan Counseling Center-Call (432) 563-4144

Centers-Children & Families-Call (432) 580-7006

Vision Youth and Family Christian Counseling-Call (432) 770-7841

Ector County

PermiaCare-Call (432) 550-1100

Centers for Children and Families-Call (432) 580-7006

West Texas Area Counseling Center-Call (432) 550-3838

Howard County

West Texas Centers-Call (432) 263-0007

Scenic Mountain Medical Center Behavorial Health Unit-Call 432-263-1211

Howard County MHC-(432) 263-0027

Andrews County

Andrews County Mental Health-Call (432) 523-7340

Andrews County MHC-Call (432) 523-7340

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

Reeves County

Reeves County MHC-(432) 447-2628

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

Gaines County

Gaines County MHC-(432) 758-4028

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

Ward County

Ward County MHC-(432) 943-2875

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

Winkler County

Winkler County MHC (432) 586-2016

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

National Resources

Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 or Text 838255; chat online at veteranscrisisline.net; deaf/HOH 1-800-799-4889

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741; crisistextline.org

Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860; www.translifeline.org

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224; thehotline.org; Available to speakers of English, Spanish and American Sign Language

The Boys Town National Hotline: 800-448-3000; text VOICE to 2012; YourLifeYourVoice.org; Available to English and Spanish speakers

Marine Corps DSTRESS Line: 1-877-476-7734; usmc-mccs.org/services/support/dstress-line

National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA)

https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/help-support/contact-helpline