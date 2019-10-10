If you or someone you care about is in crisis or in need of help, the following resources are available.
Midland County
PermiaCare-Call (844) 420-3964, (432) 570-3333 or (432) 570-3390 for crisis and routine mental health services.
Oceans Behavioral Hospital-Call (432) 561-5915
Mental Health Court-Call (432) 688-4380.
Samaritan Counseling Center-Call (432) 563-4144
Centers-Children & Families-Call (432) 580-7006
Vision Youth and Family Christian Counseling-Call (432) 770-7841
Ector County
PermiaCare-Call (432) 550-1100
Centers for Children and Families-Call (432) 580-7006
West Texas Area Counseling Center-Call (432) 550-3838
Howard County
West Texas Centers-Call (432) 263-0007
Scenic Mountain Medical Center Behavorial Health Unit-Call 432-263-1211
Howard County MHC-(432) 263-0027
Andrews County
Andrews County Mental Health-Call (432) 523-7340
Andrews County MHC-Call (432) 523-7340
West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357
Reeves County
Reeves County MHC-(432) 447-2628
West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357
Gaines County
Gaines County MHC-(432) 758-4028
West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357
Ward County
Ward County MHC-(432) 943-2875
West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357
Winkler County
Winkler County MHC (432) 586-2016
West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357
National Resources
Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 or Text 838255; chat online at veteranscrisisline.net; deaf/HOH 1-800-799-4889
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741; crisistextline.org
Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860; www.translifeline.org
The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224; thehotline.org; Available to speakers of English, Spanish and American Sign Language
The Boys Town National Hotline: 800-448-3000; text VOICE to 2012; YourLifeYourVoice.org; Available to English and Spanish speakers
Marine Corps DSTRESS Line: 1-877-476-7734; usmc-mccs.org/services/support/dstress-line
National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA)
https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/help-support/contact-helpline