If you or someone you care about is in crisis or in need of help, the following resources are available. 

Midland County

PermiaCare-Call (844) 420-3964, (432) 570-3333 or (432) 570-3390  for crisis and routine mental health services.

Oceans Behavioral Hospital-Call (432) 561-5915 

Mental Health Court-Call (432) 688-4380.

Samaritan Counseling Center-Call  (432) 563-4144 

Centers-Children & Families-Call (432) 580-7006

Vision Youth and Family Christian Counseling-Call (432) 770-7841 

Ector County

PermiaCare-Call (432) 550-1100

Centers for Children and Families-Call (432) 580-7006 

West Texas Area Counseling Center-Call (432) 550-3838 

Howard County

West Texas Centers-Call (432) 263-0007

Scenic Mountain Medical Center Behavorial Health Unit-Call 432-263-1211

Howard County MHC-(432) 263-0027

Andrews County

Andrews County Mental Health-Call (432) 523-7340 

Andrews County MHC-Call (432) 523-7340

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

Reeves County

 Reeves County MHC-(432) 447-2628 

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

Gaines County

Gaines County MHC-(432) 758-4028

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

Ward County

Ward County MHC-(432) 943-2875 

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

Winkler County

Winkler County MHC (432) 586-2016 

West Texas Centers-Call (800) 375-4357

National Resources 

Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 Press 1 or Text 838255; chat online at veteranscrisisline.net; deaf/HOH 1-800-799-4889

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741; crisistextline.org

Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860www.translifeline.org 

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224; thehotline.org; Available to speakers of English, Spanish and American Sign Language

The Boys Town National Hotline: 800-448-3000; text VOICE to 2012; YourLifeYourVoice.org; Available to English and Spanish speakers

Marine Corps DSTRESS Line: 1-877-476-7734; usmc-mccs.org/services/support/dstress-line

National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA)
https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/help-support/contact-helpline