ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital lost its designation as a level II trauma center back in August 2019.

This decision came after a 2018 report found the hospital lacked specialty doctors on call.

As of October 2019, that decision has been turned over.

"The American College of Surgeons came back in August of this year to do a site visit and they found that everything had been corrected so they verified us as a level two facility," said Trevor Tankersly, Public Relations Director for MCH.

"We've shown that we can handle these trauma cases in that we have everything covered that's needed for a level two trauma facility."

To be considered a level II trauma center, a hospital has to be able to provide care for all injured patients.

That includes having 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons as well as having specialists in orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine radiology and critical care.

Even during the time that Medical Center Hospital was being temporarily considered a level III trauma center, the hospital continued to operate as a level II trauma center.

"Nothing changed during the time that we were temporarily designated level three to level two, we still saw all patients that came through our doors, we didn't have to turn anybody away," said Tankersly.

The CEO of the hospital says it will take a year and thousands of dollars but the ultimate goal for the hospital is to eventually become a level I trauma center.

The level II trauma center designation is valid until August 16, 2021.

