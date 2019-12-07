ODESSA, Texas — Honor and recognition is being given to Medical Center Hospital after being awarded the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

Along with being recognized for providing stroke patients with the most appropriate and most up to date treatment, the hospital is also recognized for meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.

Additionally, MCH has received the association's Target: Stroke Honor Roll award, for providing a quality measured reduced time to a stroke patient's arrival time at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator.

This award recognizes the use of the hospital's use of the tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., the national chairperson of the Quality of Oversight Committee and the Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts, has expressed how pleased he is with Medical Center Hospital and their commitment to the care of stroke patients.

“We are pleased to recognize Medical Center Hospital for their commitment to stroke care.”

There are often fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates when hospitals adhere to the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative.