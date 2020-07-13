Medical Center Hospital in need of more nurses and respiratory therapists

"Whether you’re retired or just not working for the summer, I mean we can’t live without them and we would love if they would come and work for us.”

ODESSA, Texas — It is a profession in especially high demand these days, nurses and respiratory therapists.

As cases go up in our area, so does the need for health workers.

On Monday, Medical Center Hospital in Odessa shared that the hospital is having more and more staff needing to quarantine, so it is in need of some help.

. @MCHOdessa is in need of more nurses and respiratory therapists. The Chief Nursing Officer tells me she’s looking to hire “as many as possible.” This comes after West Texas has seen a large influx in COVID cases. I’ll have the story at 6 on @newswest9 pic.twitter.com/D4I8wGlUo2 — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) July 13, 2020

Hospital officials are asking for any licensed nurses and respiratory therapists in the community to join the frontline and help fight COVID-19.

“Right now we're seeing our staff grow an extensive staff whether they are on quarantine or need a break, so we just want extra hands to help," Cristin Timmons, Chief Nursing Officer, said.

Any nurses or respiratory therapist who carry a license are eligible to apply.

“Whether you’re retired or just not working for the summer, I mean we can’t live without them and we would love if they would come and work for us," Timmons said.

Timmons says there is no cap on how many nurses and respiratory therapists the hospital will hire.

“I will take as many as I can get at this point because the more hands I can get the better care we can provide," Timmons said.

It is unclear just how many staff members with MCH are quarantining.

In Midland, Midland Memorial Hospital also had a large number of staff out.

Last week, they reported that over 50 staff members were exposed to the virus and are isolating.

So far MCH is the only hospital in our area that is calling for extra staff from the community.