ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital announced that it treated a COVID-19 patient on Thursday with plasma brought in from a laboratory from San Antonio.

With the Convalescent Plasma not yet being approved by the FDA, it has been regulated as an investigational product, with the main availability being through clinical trials and programs.

However, exceptions with the FDA can be made in serious or life-threatening conditions through the patient's physician, requesting a single patient emergency.

The request of the plasma was made by the Critical Care Team at the Medical Center Hospital and has been administered to a patient under their care.